Praesidian Capital appoints Clark as operating partner

Since 2015, Clark has been managing director at Hall Capital.

Clark is a former managing director at Gridiron Capital

Prior to banking, he played professional baseball for the Cincinnati Reds

Praesidian invests in the lower middle market

Praesidian Capital has hired Tim Clark as an operating partner.

Since 2015, Clark has been managing director at Hall Capital. Previously, he was managing director at Gridiron Capital. He has also worked in investment banking for Morgan Stanley, Bankers Trust and Warburg Dillon Read. Prior to banking, Clark played professional baseball for the Cincinnati Reds.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim to Praesidian as our newest operating partner,” said Jason Drattell, Praesidian founder in a statement. “He will bring valuable experience to the team as a resource to both our existing portfolio as well as new investment opportunities.”

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Praesidian invests in the lower middle market.