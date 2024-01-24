Praesidian exits indoor karting company Autobahn

Praesidian Capital invests in lower middle market businesses in the U.S., UK, Germany and selectively in Northern Europe

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Praesidian was founded in 2002

Praesidian Capital has exited its investment in Autobahn Holdings, a Jacksonville, Florida-based indoor karting company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Praesidian made an initial investment in Autobahn in 2018.

“This successful exit underscores Autobahn’s growth and exceptional management team,” said Tom Duffy, a partner Praesidian in a statement. “The company’s commitment to providing world class experiences has not only resonated with enthusiasts but has also set a new standard in the industry. We are pleased with the result of this investment and its positive outcome for our investors.”

