Prairie Capital backs MSP collective Blue Alliance

Prairie Capital has made an investment in Blue Alliance, a Cincinnati-based managed service provider collective. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Consolidation is flooding the MSP industry. Regardless of whether it’s called a roll-up or a platform, most consolidations are transaction-based,” said Patrick Jensen, a partner at Prairie Capital in a statement. “Blue Alliance stands out for its empathetic approach and deeper integration model, making it a compelling alternative to traditional acquisition platforms.”

Based in Chicago, Prairie Capital invests in the lower middle market. Prairie targets companies in the following sectors: business services, consumer, education, healthcare, industrial, and technology. The private equity firm was founded in 1997.