Prather buys QDP Technologies

Prather Capital Partners has acquired Minnesota-based QDP Technologies, a provider of precision components and assemblies. No financial terms were disclosed.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (PRWEB) APRIL 07, 2022

Prather Capital Partners (“Prather”) is excited to announce its second investment with the acquisition of QDP Technologies, a Minnesota-based contract manufacturer providing high precision components and assemblies to customers in a range of end-markets. The Louisville-based private equity firm is enthusiastic about working with the company as it enters its next phase of growth.

Starting in 2005, QDP’s founder Troy Holien grew the business from a one-man shop to a leading precision manufacturer trusted by customers in a variety of industries including aerospace, medical, and diversified industrials. QDP’s success stems from meeting stringent customer demands and it has adapted its capabilities to offer 24-hour quoting and prototyping services in addition to high volume production.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Troy and the team at QDP as we work together to drive the next phase of growth,” said Prather Managing Partner, John Siami. “QDP’s laser focus on quality, delivery time, and pricing has allowed it to offer superior service to its customers and achieve several years of double-digit growth.”

This strategic investment will serve as an opportunity for Prather to support QDP’s growth strategy of adding new in-house capabilities and delivering best-in-class service to its customers. QDP represents Prather’s second acquisition in the advanced manufacturing industry, having acquired UMA Precision Machining in January 2020.

About Prather Capital Partners

Prather Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in Louisville, KY. Founded in 2018, it acquires controlling interests in lower middle market companies, driving enhanced outcomes through technology adoption, data utilization, augmented sales initiatives, and hands-on support. Prather is passionate about investing alongside management teams and empowering them to build exceptional businesses. Taking a highly-collaborative approach, Prather works closely with founders and operators to build out a strategic roadmap, leverage combined resources, and execute on a shared vision. Learn more about Prather Capital Partners at: https://prathercapital.com/