Pretium recruits Gersper as managing director, asset management

Pretium has named Melanie Gersper as managing director, asset management.

In this role, Gersper will lead the asset management of Pretium’s equity real estate portfolio across the United States, including more than 90,000 single-family residential homes managed by Progress Residential as well as Pretium’s build-to-rent platform.

Most recently, Gersper served as ACRE’s chief operating officer since 2015. Prior to joining ACRE, Gersper held senior leadership roles at residential companies including COO at CF Lane, senior vice president of operations at Bell Partners, president of operations for Cortland Partners, and regional vice president of Lane Company.

“Melanie’s success driving operational performance across a variety of residential real estate portfolios will be invaluable as we continue to scale and optimize our business,” said Josh Pristaw, senior managing director and head of real estate, in a statement. “We are confident she will have an immediate impact at both the individual asset and broader portfolio level, and I look forward to working with her during our next phase of growth.”

Pretium is focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit.

Founded in 2012, Pretium’s platform has more than $50 billion of assets.