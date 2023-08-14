Prideaux rejoins Kainos Capital as VP

Prideaux first joined Kainos in 2018 and served as an associate and senior associate before attending the Wharton School where she recently earned her MBA.

Catherine Anne Prideaux has rejoined Kainos Capital as a vice president.

Prideaux first joined Kainos in 2018 and served as an associate and senior associate before attending the Wharton School where she recently earned her MBA

As VP, she will be actively involved in the evaluation, execution, and management of portfolio companies, and will help lead Kainos’ associate recruiting and development activities.

In addition to Prideaux’s return, Kainos has hired Gage Baumli, Cate Mason and Molly Swenson as associates and promoted Brooks Thomas to senior associate.

On these appointments, Andrew Rosen, managing partner of Kainos, said in a statement, “We are excited to have several talented professionals join the firm this summer as we continue to build our team. Our ability to drive transformational growth across the Kainos portfolio depends on our ability to recruit top talent with different perspectives and experiences.”

Kainos Capital invests in the middle market with a focus on the food and consumer products and services sectors.