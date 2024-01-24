Primary care group My Dr Now secures follow-on investment from Kain Capital

Kain made its initial investment in My Dr Now in August 2022

Kain Capital has made a follow-on investment in My Dr Now, an Arizona-based provider of primary and specialty care.

The additional funding will support My Dr Now’s continued growth. This brings the total investment to date to $60 million, according to someone familiar with the transaction.

Kain made its initial investment in My Dr Now in August 2022. Since then, My Dr Now has increased its operations from nine sites to 18 sites and has plans for significant future expansion within the state.

“Kain Capital is excited about the growth, execution, and evolution of MY DR NOW, and our new investment will help accelerate its ability to make affordable, convenient, high-quality care even more accessible in Arizona through its innovative care model,” said Steven Yecies, managing partner at Kain Capital in a statement.

