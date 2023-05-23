Primat invests in HCI Equity-backed metal finisher Curtis

Based in Milan, Italy, Primat is an applicator of coatings for fasteners, primarily for the automotive industry.

Primat Group has made a controlling investment in Sterling Heights, Michigan-based Curtis Metal Finishing Group, a provider of engineered protective coating, pre-treatment, heat treatment and technical intermediation services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Curtis Metal Finishing Group is a portfolio company of HCI Equity Partners.

Based in Milan, Italy, Primat is an applicator of coatings for fasteners, primarily for the automotive industry.

Moving forward, Jeff Wilson will continue as CEO of Curtis. HCI will continue as a shareholder in Curtis.

On the transaction, Dan Dickinson, HCI’s managing partner said in a statement, “Primat’s investment in Curtis creates the most technologically advanced fastener coaters supplier in the automotive industry. Combining Primat’s best practices with Curtis’ location in the heart of the US automotive hub will result in delivering the highest standards of quality for its customers.”

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower market. The private equity firm focused on targets distribution, manufacturing and service companies.