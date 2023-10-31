Princeton Equity Group invests in hydraulic hose repair franchisor Pirtek

Pirtek was founded in 1998 and then re-acquired by the Duncan family in 2014.

Key management and the Duncan family will retain ownership in Pirtek, and Kim Gubera will continue to run the business as CEO

Princeton Equity Group invests in franchisor and multi-unit companies

Princeton Equity Group manages approximately $1.2 billion of assets.

Princeton Equity Group has made an investment in Pirtek, a Florida-based franchisor of hydraulic hose repair and replacement services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are very excited to partner with this exceptional company and management team to continue serving the existing franchisee and customer base,” said Doug Kennealey, co-founder and managing partner of Princeton Equity Group in a statement. “Pirtek’s substantial recent growth, strong market leadership, and happy customers are the result of the hard work of an outstanding franchisee base and management team under the leadership of CEO, Kim Gubera, and Executive Chairman, Glenn Duncan.”

The firm manages approximately $1.2 billion of assets.