Priority Courier Experts secures investment from Trident

Trident has made an investment in Priority Courier Experts, a Minneapolis St. Paul-based same-day local B2B delivery provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Trident is partnering with Bluejay Capital on the deal.

Mark Cossack, formerly president at Priority, will serve as the company’s new CEO.

Ted Burchell, formerly Priority’s executive vice president, will serve as president. As part of his expanded role, Burchell will continue to oversee sales and customer service.

“Priority has built an incredible reputation in the Twin Cities over its nearly three decades of best-in-class service,” said Eric Taylor, founder & CEO of Trident in a statement. “We are eager to join forces with Mark, Ted and Bluejay to build upon the strong success the company has achieved to date and to expand its services into new geographies to better serve customers.”

Priority was founded in 1996.

Based in New York, Trident specializes in acquiring U.S.-based small businesses across three core sectors: healthcare, consumer, and industrials.

Bluejay Capital invests in transportation and logistics businesses.