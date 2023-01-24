Pritzer Private Capital-backed PLZ appoints Finley as CEO

Illinois-based PLZ is a specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer

PLZ Corp, which is backed by Pritzker Private Capital, has named Brett Finley as CEO. His appointment becomes effective February 15, 2023.

Illinois-based PLZ is a specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer.

“Brett shares our philosophy of building strong, growth-oriented businesses,” said Terry Sutter, operating partner at Pritzker Private Capital, in a statement. “His strategic vision and operational focus make him the ideal choice to build on PLZ’s strong foundation and continue the company’s growth trajectory. I look forward to continuing our successful partnership as we welcome Brett to the PLZ and PPC families.”

Finley joins PLZ from Fortune Brands where he served as president of outdoors & security. He previously held leadership roles with IDEX Corporation, serving as senior vice president, corporate officer and president of the Asia division.

Pritzker Private Capital invests in middle-market companies in the manufactured products and services sectors.