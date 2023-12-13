Pritzker Private Capital promotes Gau to president and West to COO

Gau and West joined PPC in 2014

Pritzker Private Capital has promoted David Gau to president and Brad West to chief operating officer.

Both promotions are effective January 1, 2024.

“David and Brad are incredibly talented, hard-working individuals who have been integral to PPC’s growth and success,” said Tony Pritzker, Chairman and CEO of Pritzker Private Capital. “These operational roles are fundamental to our ability to drive long-term value by building leading capabilities across the PPC family of companies, as well as within our own firm. I am confident that our operations will continue to thrive under their leadership as we help our family of companies achieve long-term success.”

Prior to PPC, Gau served as CEO of Intersystems. Before that, he served as executive vice president of global commercial operations and group president of industrial fluid power for Gates Corp.

Prior to PPC, West worked in the private equity, finance, and transactions practice of Vedder Price, P.C. He also worked in the corporate and securities group at Mayer Brown LLP.

PPC invests in middle-market companies based in North America. The firm targets manufactured products and services sectors.