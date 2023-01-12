Pritzker Private Capital promotes Trick to co-head firm’s manufactured products group

Trick joined Pritzker Private Capital in 2014

Pritzker Private Capital targets middle-market companies in the manufactured products and services sectors

Pritzker Private Capital has promoted Chris Trick to co-head the firm’s manufactured products group. In this role, Trick will lead the manufactured products group alongside Operating Partner Terry Sutter.

Trick joined Pritzker Private Capital in 2014. He recently led PPC’s platform investments in Bardstown Bourbon Company, a distiller and bottler of Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey, and Monogram Foods, a developer and producer of meat snacks, appetizers and sandwiches.

“I am thrilled to announce Chris’ well-earned promotion in recognition of his impressive contributions to our firm and our family of companies,” said Michael Nelson, managing partner at PPC, in a statement. “Chris has established a very successful investing track record and built strong relationships with leading family- and entrepreneur-owned businesses in the manufactured products sector and. I am confident he will continue to play a key role as we execute our differentiated strategy of connecting family capital with family-owned businesses and expand our manufactured products platform.”

Prior to his tenure at PPC, Trick served as an associate with KRG Capital Partners after beginning his career as an investment banking analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co.

