Pritzker Private Capital scoops up commercial landscaping firm HeartLand

Pritzker Private Capital has acquired Kansas City-based HeartLand, a commercial landscaping company. The seller was Sterling Investment Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Charles Santoro, managing partner and co-founder of Sterling, said in a statement, “Sterling is extremely proud of our partnership with HeartLand and for management’s steadfast devotion to providing quality service to their customers as well as to the safety, training, development, and overall well-being of their employees. We have built a dynamically growing and industry-leading platform through a combination of successful organic and M&A initiatives. HeartLand is extremely well positioned for ongoing success in their new partnership with PPC, an organization with a very strong reputation, track record and history of building great businesses.”

Piper Sandler served as lead financial advisor, while Solomon Partners and CCG Advisors served as co-financial advisors, to HeartLand, and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP served as legal adviser to HeartLand and Sterling.

Based in Chicago, Pritzker Private Capital was founded in 2002.