Pritzker Private Capital scoops up Sugar Foods

Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) has acquired Sugar Foods Corporation, a multinational food products company.

PPC will invest alongside Sugar Foods’ management team, who will continue to lead the business.

“We look forward to partnering with the Sugar Foods team through the company’s next chapter, as they capitalize on compelling growth opportunities, pursue strategic add-on acquisitions and further cement the company’s position as a partner of choice to its customers,” said Chris Trick, investment partner at PPC.

PPC is a family-owned business that invests in middle-market companies based in North America across the manufactured products and services sectors. It has offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Sugar Foods is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. It operates five facilities across US and Mexico with a team of over 1,400 employees.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to PPC.