Pritzker Private Capital to invest in Kenco Logistics

Pritzker Private Capital has agreed to invest in Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Kenco Logistics, a third-party logistics providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Kenco is an established leader in the 3PL industry with best-in-class operational capabilities and a longstanding commitment to its people, community and customers,” said Eric Kieras, an investment partner at PPC, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Denis and the team to build on Kenco’s strong foundation and to support the company’s continued growth in its next chapter.”

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022. CEO Denis Reilly will continue to lead Kenco from the company’s headquarters.

Republic Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Kenco whileHogan Lovells LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors.