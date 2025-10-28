Private equity dealmaking showed early signs of rebound in Q3
Sources told PE Hub they expected an uptick in deals in the second half – the latest numbers suggest that optimism was warranted.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Sources told PE Hub they expected an uptick in deals in the second half – the latest numbers suggest that optimism was warranted.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination