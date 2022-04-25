Private Equity Jobs of the Week: BlackRock, CDPQ and Goldman Sachs are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is seeking a private equity operating partner. The hire will work closely with the team responsible for transactions as part of new investments, including the commercial and operational aspects of due diligence. Also, he or she will participate in the capital allocation and portfolio monetization process for the private equity portfolio. Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in a relevant field, and MBA or CFA designation is an asset. Also, applicants should have at least 15 years of experience, including prior experience as an operating partner in private equity, ideally preceded by investing, management consulting or operational role experience. The position is in New York City.

BlackRock is on the hunt for a vice president of capital markets. The hire will source and execute financing transactions for new private investments, fund leverage facilities, and existing fund portfolio companies across infrastructure, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and credit. Also, he or she will coordinate and collaborate with investment teams to execute complex, highly structured financial transactions. Candidates should have five plus years of experience in capital markets, banking, investments or other related field, with a history of outstanding achievements. The position is in New York.

Vesey Street Capital Partners is looking to hire a private equity senior associate. The hire will be working closely with the team and with executives and board members of the firm’s companies in building and expanding financial, operational, and presentation models, in developing plans and measurement metrics and in communicating to Vesey Street’s many constituents. The position is in New York City.

Goldman Sachs is seeking an associate for its asset management division. Duties include managing a series of alternative investment funds and related investment vehicles; and facilitating portfolio allocations and investment closing logistics. Also, the hire will monitor and maintain compliance with credit facilities; and prepare and write investor correspondence, fund performance updates and related analyses. Candidates include a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or other business discipline and three to five years of experience at an accounting firm/private equity firm. The position is in New York City.