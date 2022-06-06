Private Equity Jobs of the Week: BlackRock, Oaktree and Audax are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Oaktree Capital is searching for a vice president of U.S. private debt. Duties include leading and managing all stages of the deal process across a variety of industries. This includes industry research and analysis, business, accounting and legal due diligence; negotiating and structuring investment terms and financing commitments; and negotiating agreements and post-close deal monitoring. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from a top college or university; and six to eight years of investment experience with at least three to four in mezzanine or direct lending strategies or funds. The position is in New York.

PineBridge Investments is looking to hire a private equity attorney to join its legal team as head of private funds. Duties include overall legal responsibility for fund structuring and formation from inception through final closing; and primary legal responsibility for carried interest program and GP documentation. Candidates should have a JD from a top-tier law school; and eight to 15 years of experience in the formation and management of private funds. The position is in New York City.

BlackRock is seeking an associate for its investor relations and solutions team. The hire will prepare content for client meetings in close cooperation with senior product strategists; create marketing material for external and internal use; and develop requests for information/proposals in close cooperation with internal partner departments. Candidates should have a bachelor’s/master’s degree in business administration, finance & economics or legal; and up to five years experience in financial services/asset management/private market industry. The position is in Princeton, New Jersey.

Audax Group is on the hunt for a finance associate for its private equity team. The hire will be responsible for all elements of accounting, reporting, and administration for Audax Private Equity. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree with an advanced degree; a CPA is a plus. Also, they should have two to four years of professional experience in audit, an alternative investment manager, or an administrator in a fund accounting function. The position is in Boston.