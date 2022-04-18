Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Blackstone, Bain Capital and Bolt Ventures are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Bain Capital is searching for an insurance portfolio team associate or vice president. The hire will support company-specific due diligence. Also, he or she will drive development of company-specific value creation plans, in partnership with executive teams and Bain Capital Insurance leadership. Candidates should have strong academic credentials (MBA/MA/MS from a highly regarded institution) and a demonstrated track record of successful work experience; and three to five years consulting or operating experience with a leading management consulting firm serving life insurance or Top 20 life insurance company. The position is in Boston.

Blackstone is looking to hire a private equity analyst or associate. The hire will be involved with the diligence, evaluation, structuring and financing of transactions and regularly attend internal meetings, management sessions and negotiations. Candidates should have two plus years in investment banking, consulting, or private equity. The position is in New York City.

Clear Point Group is on the hunt for a private equity associate. Duties include reviewing, analyzing and underwriting transaction opportunities; and analyzing the long-term viability of portfolio companies, their respective industries, the market for their products/services, their capital structure financing needs and exit prospects. Also, he or she will build valuation models for funds and portfolio companies. Candidates should have three plus years of experience within a relevant industry including investment banking, private equity, pension fund, family office, financial/management consulting or transaction services. Also, they should have outstanding academic achievements from a top-tier university. The position is in New York City.

Bolt Ventures is seeking an investment associate. The role focuses on deal execution and portfolio management, offering an opportunity to take an active role in the companies they oversee and manage. The ideal candidate will have two to four years of investment banking, consulting and/or private equity experience. The position is based in New York City.