Private Equity Jobs of the Week: NY Life, UN and BlackRock are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Ares Management Corporation is searching for a vice president of private equity secondaries. Responsibilities include assisting in the fundamental due diligence and analytical efforts of more senior professionals in the course of the investment process; and managing and reviewing the work of senior associates and associates as well as leading transaction teams throughout the entire transaction process. Candidates should have a B.S. in a related field; an MBA is preferred. Also, applicants should have a minimum of five to six years of work experience in private equity. The position is in New York City.

The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund is on the hunt for an investment officer for its private equity and real assets team. The hire will balance long-term strategic goals with short-term performance objectives to outperform return benchmarks; and monitor the various portfolio holdings and conduct appropriate security analysis at the direction of the SIO. Also, he or she will comply with risk control parameters as delineated in the investments policy and procedures manual with a goal to produce the optimal investment return that avoids undue risk. Candidates should have an MBA or equivalent in finance, economics or a related field. A minimum of five years of progressively responsible experience in quantitative and qualitative investment analysis is required. Investment management experience in private markets area including either private equity and/or real assets is desirable. The position is in New York City.

New York Life Insurance Company is seeking a pre-MBA private equity associate. Duties include analysis and development of investment recommendation thesis for primary fund commitments and direct equity co-investments as well as financial modeling, valuation and returns analysis and fund benchmarking. Other responsibilities include due diligence of companies, industry sectors, customers, vendors, management and competitors and private equity sponsors. Candidates should have at least two years of relevant experience from a top-tier investment bank or private equity firm. The position will either be in New York City or Richmond, Virginia.

BlackRock’s Long Term Private Capital is looking to hire an associate. Duties include financial modelling, analytical company analysis, market research and the development and review of due diligence reports and investment committee materials. Also, the hire will actively contribute to portfolio company management. Candidates should have two to three years of experience in investment banking, consulting, accounting, or private equity. The position is in New York.