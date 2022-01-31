Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Stripe, LLR and Dorilton are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Stripe is seeking a business development associate for its private equity program. The hire will build engagement plans for top private equity firms that have infrastructure needs and drive consistent engagement with their portfolio companies through consultative strategic planning and collaboration. Also, he or she will work with relevant stakeholders and partner teams to establish, monitor and publish metrics; and act as a project leader, coordinating across Stripe to facilitate sponsor related opportunities and establish escalation and discounting guidelines and approvals. Candidates should have five to 10 years of business development, sales, or investment banking/PE investing experience. The position is in New York City.

Dorilton is looking to hire an investments associate. The hire will a vital role in sourcing and executing investments, valuation analyses and strategic planning. Also, he or she will work with a cross-functional team on both new platform acquisitions and on-behalf of new and existing portfolio companies on bolt-on acquisitions. Candidates should have one to two years of relevant work experience and at least one year of experience in investment banking, private equity or another financial and valuation analysis function. Investment banking experience is preferred. The position is in New York City.

Cohesive Capital Partners is on the hunt for an associate. The hire will assist with due diligence and execution of new investment opportunities. This includes reviewing diligence materials from Cohesive’s private equity firm partners, building and analyzing operating and LBO models, industry/competitor research and preparing investment memorandums. Candidates should have one to three years of experience as an investment banking analyst. The position is in New York.

LLR Partners is searching for a portfolio transactions counsel. The hire will support the portfolio companies on due diligence matters on M&A transactions. Also, he or she will support external counsel in negotiation, documentation and execution of transaction documents. Candidates should have a minimum of three years of relevant experience, whether at a prominent national law firm or in-house at a private equity firm. Experience in private equity transactional matters and M&A is strongly preferred. A Juris Doctor from an accredited law school is required; a bachelor’s degree in business administration, economics, finance or accounting is preferred. The position is in Philadelphia.