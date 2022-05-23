Private Equity Jobs of the Week: Vesey Street, Macquarie and Long Ridge are hiring

A weekly roundup of jobs in the private equity industry – from buyout shops to venture capital funds to investment banks.

Macquarie Group is looking to hire a fund management associate. Duties include activities such as maintaining oversight of the preparation of all quarterly financial reporting, including financial statements, capital statements and limited partner reporting requirements. Also, he or she will play an integral role in over the annual financial statement audit, including management of external auditors. Candidates should have a BS or MS in accounting or the equivalent. A CPA/CA is required. Applicants should have two plus years of practical working experience in accounting. The position is in New York City.

Vesey Street Capital is on the hunt for a private equity senior associate. The hire will work directly with senior members of the team to source and diligence new investment opportunities. Also, he or she will actively monitor portfolio companies, including communication with management teams and board members. Candidates should have an undergraduate degree (preferably business focus) or business graduate degree with excellent documented scholastic performance; and five to 10 years of experience working in the financial services industry (preferably experience in private equity). The position is in New York City.

Razorhorse Capital is seeking a senior associate for its business development team. The hire will be a key member at Razorhorse, not only building and advancing external relationships with founders, CEOs, board directors, private equity partners and investment bankers but also mentoring and supporting analysts and associates. The position is remote.

Long Ridge Partners is searching for a venture capital and private equity attorney. Duties include reviewing and negotiating documentation related to private investments, including stock purchase agreements and related transaction documentation. Also, he or she will conduct due diligence on prospective portfolio companies. Candidates should have two to three plus years of corporate private equity and/or venture capital experience. The hybrid position is in New York City.