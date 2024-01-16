Production company Box To Box Films inks investment from Bruin Capital

The capital infusion will be used by Box To Box to expand into self-financed projects as well as new verticals while also exploring strategic M&A.

Bruin Capital has made an investment in Box To Box Films, a London, Paris and Los Angeles-based production company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by Box To Box to expand into self-financed projects as well as new verticals while also exploring strategic M&A.

Box To Box was founded in 2016 by Oscar-winning producer James Gay-Rees and Emmy-winning producer Paul Martin.

Box To Box is the producer of the international hit series “Formula 1: Drive-to-Survive.”

“We can’t be more excited to support Box To Box in this booming renaissance for Intellectual Property,” said Pyne, founder and CEO of Bruin Capital in a statement. “On top of being world-class storytellers, the team’s ability to turn insider’s access into definable business growth and meaningful value creation is why everyone in the industry is looking to work with them.”

Bruin’s advisors on the deal included Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett (Legal) and Moelis & Company LLC (financial). Box To Box’s advisors on the deal included Houlihan Lokey (financial), CMS (legal) and Grant Thornton (accounting and tax).

Based in White Plains, New York, Bruin Capital targets sports, media, entertainment, marketing, technology companies.