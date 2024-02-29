Professional pickleball organizations PPA Tour and MLP complete merger

The merger is backed by a $75 million investment from backers that include private equity firm SC Holdings, D.C. Pickleball Team owner Al Tylis and PPA Tour owners Tom Dundon and the Pardoe Family.

Professional pickleball organizations the Carvana PPA Tour and MLP by Margaritaville have completed their previously announced merger and formation of a professional pickleball holding company.

The merger is backed by a $75 million investment from backers that include private equity firm SC Holdings, D.C. Pickleball Team owner Al Tylis, PPA Tour owners Tom Dundon and the Pardoe Family, and MLP team owners.

“Today is an exciting day for everyone involved or interested in the world of pickleball,” said PPA Tour founder and CEO Connor Pardoe in a statement. “MLP and the PPA Tour working as partners creates a sustainable, viable, and healthy ecosystem for all key participants in which the best players in the world can play in both of the thrilling pickleball formats, ensuring that we’re promoting the highest-quality, most exciting events.”

The new board of directors will include Jason Stein from SC Holdings, D.C. Pickleball Team owner Al Tylis, Matt Turney from Dundon Capital Partners, MLP team owner Julio DePietro, and former Goldman Sachs Partner Brian Levine.

Headquartered in New York City, SC Holdings targets the sports, entertainment, multi-unit retail, commercial real estate, technology, and consumer sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2002.