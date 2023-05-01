Professional services company FMP inks $36.5m from Alaris

Also, Alaris will provide an additional $3.5 million to FMP on a contingent basis.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Alaris is a provider of alternative equity financing to privately held companies

Alaris was founded in 2004

Alaris Equity Partners has made a $36.5 million investment in Federal Management Partners, an Arlington, Virginia-based professional services company that provides evidence-based workforce and organizational management solutions to the public sector.

“We’re very pleased to be welcoming FMP to the Alaris family,” said Steve King, president and CEO of Alaris, in a statement. “FMP has shown an outstanding ability to deliver both steady cash flow and growth over their long history. Recurring revenue from long-term relationships in numerous government agencies makes this a low volatility business in any economic environment. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with our newest partner,”

