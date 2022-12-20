Proskauer taps Ilkhani as private funds partner for investment management practice

He will be based in the firm's New York office.

Law firm Proskauer has named Ash Ilkhani as a private funds partner in its investment management practice. He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Previously, he worked at White & Case.

On the appointment, Monica Arora, co-head of Proskauer’s private funds group, said in a statement, “I’ve had the pleasure of previously working with Ash and have seen firsthand the insightful counsel he provides to clients. I am excited to welcome him to Proskauer and look forward to working alongside him once again.”

Ilkhani’s practice focuses on representing sponsors and managers as well as institutional investors of private funds and joint ventures. He regularly advises domestic and international sponsors in connection with structuring, formation, placement and ongoing operations of a broad range of private equity, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds; secondary transactions involving private investment funds; and dispositions of interests in asset management firms. months.

Proskauer employs more than 800 attorneys.