Prospect Hill-backed Motis Brands scoops up Cargo Equipment Corporation

Motis Brands, which is backed by Prospect Hill Growth Partners, has acquired Huntley, Illinois-based Cargo Equipment Corporation, a maker of tie downs and cargo equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our strength at Motis lies in our ability to efficiently serve a broad range of end markets with a curated assortment of ramp and access products,” said Rich Spratt, CEO at MOTIS Brands in a statement. “With the addition of Cargo Equipment, our assortment and family of brands is even stronger, and we are excited to partner with the Cargo Equipment team to continue our growth together.”

Based in Boston, Prospect Hill invests in North American consumer and healthcare growth companies. Prospect has raised approximately $3 billion of capital in more than 35 portfolio companies over two decades.