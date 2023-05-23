Providence Equity-backed KPA acquires software firm AnchoRock

KPA is a provider of environment, health and safety software and solutions.

Providence Equity Partners targets media, communications, education, and technology companies across North America and Europe

Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $35 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies.

KPA, which is backed by Providence Equity Partners, has acquired San Jose, California-based AnchoRock, a construction safety and compliance software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

KPA is a provider of environment, health and safety software and solutions.

“We are excited to continue investing in the safety and compliance market as there is increased demand for software and training solutions that help organizations digitize and improve their safety programs,” said Will Hughes, managing director at Providence Equity Partners, said in a statement. “We believe AnchoRock is a perfect fit to join KPA and will help to further accelerate KPA’s rapid growth as a leading provider of EHS solutions for mid-sized companies.”

Providence Equity Partners targets media, communications, education, and technology companies across North America and Europe. Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $35 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies.