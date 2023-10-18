Providence Equity-backed KPA snaps up dealer compliance software firm ComplyNet

KPA is a provider of environmental health and safety and sales finance and insurance solutions.

KPA, which is backed by Providence Equity Partners, has acquired ComplyNet, a Columbus, Ohio-based dealer compliance software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

KPA is a provider of environmental health and safety and sales finance and insurance solutions.

“Joining forces with a leading company like KPA is exciting,” said ComplyNet CEO Jeff McCurry, in a statement. “ComplyNet is an elite team of determined individuals who have been dedicated to delivering exceptional compliance software to our clients, and we are incredibly proud of the ABLE solution. We are excited to join forces with a true leader in dealership compliance, and together expand on our capabilities and expertise, and the exceptional value we offer to the industry.”

TD Cowen served as financial advisor to KPA in this transaction while Presidio Technology Partners acted as financial advisor to ComplyNet.

ComplyNet was founded in 1994.

Founded in 1989, Providence has invested over $35 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies.