Providence Equity Partners appoints Lyndon as head of investor relations

Lyndon joins Providence from Hillhouse Capital Management, where she served as head of capital partnerships for North America and was a senior member of the firm’s capital strategy team

Previously, she managed investor relations and business development Harvest Partners and Waud Capital Partners

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the private equity firm targets growth oriented media, communications, education and technology companies across North America and Europe

Providence Equity Partners has named Katie Lyndon as a managing director, head of investor relations.

Lyndon is based in the New York office.

Lyndon joins Providence from Hillhouse Capital Management, where she served as head of capital partnerships for North America and was a senior member of the firm’s capital strategy team. Previously, she managed investor relations and business development at middle-market private equity investment firms Harvest Partners and Waud Capital Partners.

“Katie’s proven investor relations leadership, strategic thinking and deep network of relationships across the global institutional investment community will help us further strengthen our LP relationships, build new partnerships, and enhance Providence’s position in the market as a leading investor in media, communications, education and technology,” said Davis Noell, senior managing director and co-head of North America at Providence in a statement. “We are confident she will prove to be a valuable strategic asset as we continue to grow and develop the firm and the ways in which we approach the market. We’re excited to welcome her to this critical role as part of the broader Providence leadership team.”

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the private equity firm targets growth oriented media, communications, education and technology companies across North America and Europe. Providence was founded in 1989.