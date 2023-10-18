Providence invests in sports and entertainment venue architectural firm Populous Holdings

Populous will continue to be led by one of its founders and global chair, Earl Santee, and its existing leadership.

Providence Equity Partners has made an investment in Populous Holdings, a Kansas City, Missouri-based sports and entertainment venue architectural and design firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Populous’ past projects include Yankee Stadium in New York, Wembley Stadium in London, Stadium Australia and every Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games.

“Our investment in Populous, in our view, fits squarely with Providence’s focus on sports, entertainment and live events businesses, and we are excited to leverage our industry expertise to support the company through its next phase of growth,” said Michael Dominguez, chief investment officer and senior managing director at Providence in a statement.

Fortitude Advisors served as lead investment banker to Populous, with Arma Partners serving as co-advisor. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP served as legal advisor, and PwC provided human resource and tax advisory services for Populous. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as Providence’s legal advisor.

Providence Equity Partners focused on growth-oriented media, communications, education and technology companies across North America and Europe. Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $35 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies.