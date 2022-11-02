Providence invests in sports marketing firm Wasserman

As a result of this transaction, RedBird Capital Partners and Madrone Capital Partners will exit as investors.

Wasserman’s founder, Chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman will continue to retain a controlling ownership stake

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal advisor to Wasserman and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as Providence’s legal advisor

Providence invests in media, communications, education, and technology companies across North America and Europe

Providence Equity Partners has made an investment in Wasserman, a Los Angeles-based sports marketing and talent management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of this investment, RedBird Capital Partners and Madrone Capital Partners will exit as investors.

Wasserman’s founder, Chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman will continue to retain a controlling ownership stake.

Founded in 2002, Wasserman operates across six continents, 23 countries and more than 40 cities worldwide.

“Casey and his team have built a global leader and influential force in sports and music talent representation and marketing, and they have balanced their rapid expansion with maintaining a client-first approach and culture that cultivates dedicated, motivated and talented executives and agents,” said Scott Marimow, a managing director at Providence, in a statement. “Wasserman is a natural fit with our firm, and we look forward to partnering with Casey and the entire Wasserman team to help fuel the company’s next phase of growth and success.”

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal advisor to Wasserman and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as Providence’s legal advisor.

Providence Equity Partners invests in media, communications, education, and technology companies across North America and Europe. Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $31 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies.