Prudent Growth Partners buys North Carolina shopping mall Kinnamon Village

Built in 2007, Kinnamon Village is currently 89 percent occupied

The mall includes a mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, health, beauty and service-oriented businesses

Based in North Carolina, Prudent Growth Partners invests in real estate

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Kinnamon Village, a shopping mall in Clemmons, North Carolina. The purchase price was $8.4 million.

Built in 2007, Kinnamon Village is currently 89 percent occupied and features 12 tenants that include a mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, health, beauty, and service-oriented businesses.

“We are thrilled about the purchase of Kinnamon Village in Clemmons. It is our first Food Lion-anchored center and we’re excited about the performance of this asset in the fifth most populous city in North Carolina,” said Tom Hahn, president of Prudent Growth Partners, in a statement. “We believe this is another strong acquisition for our investors and a great addition to our portfolio.”

Based in North Carolina, Prudent Growth Partners invests in real estate.