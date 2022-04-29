Prudent Growth Partners sells North Carolina apartment properties

Prudent Growth Partners has sold its Liberty Crossing and Lauradale Apartments in Jacksonville, North Carolina for $35 million.

Prudent Growth Partners has sold its Liberty Crossing and Lauradale Apartments in Jacksonville, North Carolina for $35 million. Prudent Growth initially bought Liberty Crossing in June 2018 and Lauradale Apartments in June 2019.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC-based private equity real estate firm, has sold its Liberty Crossing and Lauradale Apartments in Jacksonville, North Carolina for a collective price of $35,000,000.

The 286-unit Liberty Crossing was purchased in June 2018 for $13,350,000 and the 155-unit Lauradale Apartments was purchased in June 2019 for $7,000,000.

“This disposition generated another great return for our investors,” said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. “We are continuing to expand our portfolio and are actively looking for similar value-add opportunities.”

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and which provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.

Prudent Growth Operations, LLC is a full-service commercial property management company with a hands-on approach to serving our properties. Our team of professionals has one goal in mind: to create success and value in everything we do for our residents, tenants, and investors.