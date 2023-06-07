PSG-backed DoseSpot acquires healthcare services firm pVerify

Based in Dedham, Massachusetts, DoseSpot is a software-as-a-service platform that enables clinicians to write and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies electronically.

DoseSpot, which is backed by PSG, has acquired California-based pVerify, which streamlines the front-end patient eligibility verification process. No financial terms were disclosed.

In January 2022, PSG led a strategic investment in DoseSpot.

“DoseSpot continues to expand its capabilities and fulfill its mission of powering safer, more efficient, and more flexible care delivery,” said Bill Skarinka, managing director at PSG in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the integration of these platforms and are excited about the opportunity to advance DoseSpot’s market position and deliver a comprehensive solution to patients.”

Ernst & Young served as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to PSG and DoseSpot. Allied Advisers served as financial advisor and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth served as legal counsel to pVerify.

Founded in 2009, DoseSpot serves more than 300 healthcare clients – reaching over 200,000 healthcare professionals – from digital/telehealth providers and hospice pharmacies to dental services organizations and EMR/EHR and practice management software companies.

Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv.