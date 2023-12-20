PSG-backed Traliant acquires DEI-focused eLearning company Kantola

PSG invested in Traliant in January 2021

Traliant, which is backed by PSG, has acquired Kantola Training Solutions. a California-based eLearning company focused on diversity, equity, inclusion and harassment prevention. No financial terms were disclosed.

Traliant is a provider of online compliance training solutions.

PSG invested in Traliant in January 2021.

“With this acquisition, PSG has the opportunity to partner with another high-growth, leading provider of online compliance training solutions,” said Chris Andrews, a principal at PSG and member of Traliant’s board of directors in a statement. “We believe Kantola’s portfolio of harassment prevention and DEI training solutions will build on Traliant’s existing portfolio of courses to better meet the needs of both companies’ customers.”

Vista Point Advisors, a San Francisco-based boutique investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Kantola.

Founded in 2014, PSG invests in software and technology-enabled services companies.