PSG invests $95m in ecommerce platform AppHub

AppHub, a San Francisco and New York City-based ecommerce enablement platform, has secured a $95 million investment from PSG.

The capital infusion will be used by AppHub to accelerate its growth.

AppHub’s previous backer Silversmith Capital Partners will continue its partnership with AppHub.

In conjunction with the investment, AppHub acquired Boost, an AI-powered search and discovery tool.

“The AppHub team has built what we believe is a differentiated and powerful software platform aiming to position merchants for success throughout different phases of their growth journey,” said Matt Stone, a managing director at PSG in a statement. “We look forward to our partnership with AppHub, alongside the Silversmith team, and share in their enthusiasm for the company. We see a significant opportunity for AppHub to scale its portfolio of mission-critical software and deliver long-term growth.”

PSG Equity invests in software and technology-enabled services companies. The firm was founded in 2014.