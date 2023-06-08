PSG invests in health systems analytics provider Loopback Analytics

The investment will be used by Loopback to accelerate its growth.

PSG has made an investment in Dallas-based Loopback Analytics, a provider of analytics and data-enabled services for health systems and life sciences organizations. No financial terms were disclosed.

Loopback founder Neil Smiley will continue to serve as CEO alongside the current leadership team.

The investment will be used by Loopback to accelerate its growth.

Loopback was founded in 2009.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Neil and the Loopback team to continue supporting their growth trajectory within the health system and life sciences markets,” said Reid McCann, Principal at PSG. “We believe Neil and his team have a differentiated set of solutions and capabilities that will be complemented by the expansion into payor access services and the further development of therapy-specific outcomes.”

William Blair served as financial advisor to Loopback Analytics. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to PSG.

PSG Equity invests in software and technology-enabled services companies. PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv.