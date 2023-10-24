PSG leads investment in geospatial data processing firm AirWorks

In conjunction with this investment, Adam Marcus, a PSG managing director, will join AirWorks' board of directors.

PSG invests in software and technology-enabled services companies

Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv

PSG led an investment in AirWorks, a Boston-based provider of geospatial data processing and analytics. No financial terms were disclosed.

“AirWorks has built an impressive product and market position, providing an innovative approach to a historically manual process with their differentiated AI-driven platform,” said Marcus in a statement. “We believe the AirWorks product will continue to help deliver great value for their customers and to drive further adoption of AI tooling within the geospatial data industry.”

