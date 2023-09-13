PSP-backed FirstLight Power to acquire clean power producer Hydroméga

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

FirstLight Power, owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board, has agreed to acquire Hydroméga, a Montreal-based clean power producer and developer.

The deal includes Hydroméga’s ownership interest in five hydropower generating stations in Quebec and five additional hydropower generating stations in Northeastern Ontario.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

“The strategic acquisition of the Hydroméga platform continues an exciting and transformational period for FirstLight,” said Alicia Barton, president and CEO of FirstLight in a statement. “By adding Hydroméga’s development capabilities and operational assets to FirstLight’s existing diversified renewables and energy storage portfolio, we will position ourselves for even greater growth in the years ahead as we pursue our mission to accelerate the decarbonization of the electric grid by building, operating and integrating renewable energy and storage to meet the world’s growing clean energy needs.”

TD Securities is acting as financial advisor to Hydroméga in connection with the transaction; Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is Hydroméga’s legal counsel and KPMG represents Hydroméga as its tax advisor. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP is FirstLight’s legal counsel.

Based in Burlington, Massachusetts, FirstLight is a clean power producer, developer, and energy storage company serving North America. It has been wholly-owned by PSP Investments since 2016.

Based in Ottawa, Canada, PSP is a public pension. It was established in 1999.