Public affairs firm Precision Strategies secures investment from Abry

Abry Partners has made an investment in Precision Strategies, a public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. and New York. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used for growth and expansion.

Precision was founded in 2013.

“Precision’s decade-long record of groundbreaking growth and success make them an ideal partner,” said Medhini Srinivasan, a principal at Abry Partners, in a statement. “We are proud to invest in Precision and are confident that this partnership will help accelerate its growth and drive positive outcomes for its clients.”

GP Bullhound served as advisor to Precision and BrightTower served as advisor to Abry Partners.

Based in Boston, Abry Partners is focused on media, communications, insurance, business, and information services. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds.