QHP Capital-backed COPILOT appoints Holden as CFO

COPILOT, a portfolio company of QHP Capital, has named Scott B. Holden as chief financial officer.

Maitland, Florida-based COPILOT is a HUB specialty patient support services firm.

Holden’s career includes roles at Johnson & Johnson, Wyeth and most recently Marinus Pharmaceuticals. He also served as the principal finance leader for ICON.

Charles A. Stevens, CEO of COPILOT said in a statement, “Scott embodies COPILOT’s values of supporting access to therapy and health equity. His passion for providing patient support extends into his personal life, as he is the Treasurer and a Board Member of Surviving Strong. This non-profit organization and training center is dedicated to guiding cancer patients to become physically and mentally stronger through fitness.”

