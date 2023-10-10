QHP Capital buys Applied StemCell

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to ASC

QHP Capital has acquired Applied StemCell Inc, a California-based cell and gene therapy CRO/CDMO focused on supporting the research community and biotechnology industry in developing and manufacturing cell and gene products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Accelerating pre-clinical research and enabling manufacturing economies of scale are some of the biggest challenges facing the future of the regenerative medicine market,” said Matt Jenkins and Jeff Edwards, partners at QHP Capital in a statement. “Applied StemCell fits with QHP’s investment focus of providing strategic capital and support to firms with established offerings that are positioned to scale to meet the needs of the industry. We look forward to working with ASC as they expand their commercial organization and broaden their market presence.”

Dr. Ruby Chen-Tsai serves as CEO of Applied StemCell.

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to ASC.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, QHP Capital invests in lower middle market healthcare companies primarily in North America. QHP Capital is a spinoff of NovaQuest Capital Management‘s private equity division.