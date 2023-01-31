QIA invests $150m in PE-backed TV and film studio North Road

The capital infusion will be used to support North Road's expansion.

TV and film studio The North Road Company has secured $150 million from Qatar Investment Authority.

North Road’s previous backers include Providence Equity Partners and Apollo Global Management.

“QIA is delighted to support the expansion of the North Road Company, a market-leading media firm,” said Mohammed Al-Sowaidi, QIA’s chief investment officer of Americas, in a statement. “This investment underpins our strategy to invest in innovative media and technology companies around the world and advances our long-term partnership with The Chernin Group.”

North Road currently has over 85 active productions in the works, including a new season of “Love is Blind,” “Luther,” starring Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Andy Serkis, which will premiere on Netflix this spring, and a new season of Apple TV+’s “Truth be Told,” starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Founded in 2022 by CEO Peter Chernin, The North Road Company produces scripted, documentary, and non-scripted film and TV content across the U.S. and international markets.

Qatar Investment Authority is the sovereign wealth fund of the state of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds.

Providence Equity Partners is focused on media, communications, education, and technology companies across North America and Europe. Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $32 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies.