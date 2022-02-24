QLE Ventures buys Kobe Digital

QLE Ventures has acquired marketing agency Kobe Digital. TobinLeff advised Kobe Digital on the deal. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 24, 2022

On 2/21/2021 TobinLeff an M&A Advisory firm with offices based in Pittsburgh, as well as partners in Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Orange County released news that it had served as an advisor to leading marketing agency Kobe Digital in it’s recent sale to private equity firm QLE Ventures.

Founded in 2016, Kobe Digital received many honors and awards including being awarded by INC Magazine as the 55th fastest growing company in California for 2021, and being voted a best place to work by the Los Angeles Business Journal. making it today one of Facebook’s largest direct-response advertisers. The agency’s team of talented professionals offers services in video and graphic design, web and mobile app development, data analysis, web and funnel optimization, and search engine optimization. Kobe Digital has been able to help hundreds of clients across a broad spectrum of startups, public companies, and challenger brands across various industries.

Arya Bina, Founder of Kobe Digital, commented on the acquisition, “The management team here at Kobe Digital has created a dynamic business with constant and rapid growth that could serve as a springboard to build upon tremendously. With this acquisition, Kobe has found an ideal new home to link us with complementary partners as we grow our client base of increasingly ambitious and impactful projects in an effort to grow into a true market leader.”