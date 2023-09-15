Quad-C Management invests in construction company Vortex Companies

Vortex Services operates in 12 strategic locations throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Quad-C Management has made an investment in Vortex Companies, a provider of trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation products and services.

Vortex Services operates in 12 strategic locations throughout the U.S. and Europe. Vortex Products maintains two U.S. facilities, one in Sandy, Utah and the other in Greenville, South Carolina.

Formed in 2015, Vortex is currently led by its co-founder and CEO Mike Vellano, who will continue in that capacity.

“Quad-C is very excited to add Vortex to its portfolio. Mike and his management team have done an incredible job of building a profitable company in an extremely competitive environment, with a sustainable growth model,” said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C partner in a statement. “We believe Vortex will be a great fit for Quad-C, as we are very focused on the specialty products and services sectors and we have a long history of successfully partnering with privately held, entrepreneurial minded businesses.”

Houlihan Lokey advised Vortex on the transaction.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C invests in the middle market. Quad-C has invested $4.3 billion of capital in 82 platform companies.