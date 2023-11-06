Quad-C sells MNX investment to UPS

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C invests in the middle market

Founded in 1989, Quad-C has invested $4.4 billion of capital in 83 companies

Quad-C Management has divested its investment in MNX Global Logistics, a critical logistics provider, to UPS. No financial terms were disclosed.

MNX is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

“Quad-C’s investment in MNX is an excellent example of our deep history partnering with market leaders within the transportation and logistics sector,” said Tom Hickey, a Quad-C partner in a statement. “We are proud to have supported the MNX team as they grew the business through the introduction of new business lines, the automation of key business processes and the acquisition of a stake in a U.K.-based time-critical logistics provider. We look forward to their continued success in their partnership with UPS.”

Jefferies LLC served as advisor to MNX while White & Case LLP acted as legal counsel.

