QuadReal buys 50% interest in CA’s US student housing portfolio  

The deal formalizes the conversion of QuadReal’s existing student, entity-level investments with CA to an ownership stake in the company

QuadReal’s commitment with CA is $1.6 billion

Based in Chicago, CA is a global real estate investment management company

QuadReal Property Group, the real estate investment arm of British Columbia Investment Management Corp (BCI), has acquired a 50 percent interest in CA Ventures’ US student living platform.

The deal formalizes the conversion of QuadReal’s existing student, entity-level investments with CA to an ownership stake in the company. QuadReal’s commitment with CA is $1.6 billion, including other vehicles designed to support the growth of the firm’s student housing portfolio.

QuadReal has invested alongside CA to deliver 11,432 beds in 23 top-tier university markets over the past few years.

“The resilience of demand in this space has been particularly evident during the pandemic, said Nishant Bakaya, chief investment officer at CA, in a statement. “Our core, same-store portfolio has already pre-leased to 95 percent for the 2020-21 academic year and we are projecting positive leasing momentum through year-end. We feel strongly that post-covid student living will emerge as one of the best-performing real estate asset classes and we are thrilled to have QuadReal as our partner as we capitalize on these opportunities.”

QuadReal, headquartered in Vancouver, is a global real estate investment, operating and development company. It manages a C$44.2 billion portfolio.

Based in Chicago, CA is a global real estate investment management company with more than $13 billion in assets across the US, Europe and Latin America.