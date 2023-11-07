Quantum Capital Group taps Altschuler as partner and client solutions co-head

In this role, he will drive capital formation initiatives as well as identify and implement long-term investor engagement, education and capital raising strategies across the firm.

Quantum Capital Group has named David Altshuler has joined the firm as partner and co-head of client solutions.

In this role, he will drive capital formation initiatives as well as identify and implement long-term investor engagement, education and capital raising strategies across the firm.

“David’s leadership, capital raising expertise and extensive, trusted relationships with institutions and allocators around the world will continue to advance our investor engagement efforts as we thoughtfully deploy capital, create value and drive outsized returns across strategies throughout the Sustainable Energy Ecosystem,” said Charles Baillie, co-president of Quantum in a statement. “We are excited to welcome David to the team and to leverage his unique infrastructure and investment-focused background to expand our relationships and continuously enhance how we support clients.”

Altshuler joins Quantum from IFM Investors, where he served as head of global client solutions, North America and was responsible for the delivery of annual fundraising targets for infrastructure and private credit. Previously, Altshuler was the founding partner of StepStone Infrastructure and Real Assets within StepStone Group. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Meketa Investment Group and Nuveen Investments.

Houston-based Quantum targets the global energy and energy transition industry. Quantum was founded in 1998.